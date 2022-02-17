Nothing was out of the ordinary for students having dinner Wednesday at an LSU dining hall until a raccoon fell from the ceiling, The Reveille reported.
The animal allegedly leapt onto tables and rummaged through book bags before it was eventually caught by custodial staff.
“I am just scared that my bag has a disease,” LSU freshman Danielle Gipson told The Reveille. “Right now it’s funny to look back at, but at the moment, I was traumatized. My appetite is definitely gone.”
The raccoon quickly became a star on campus social media. Students in the dining hall captured plenty of photos and videos of the incident.
One video shows the confused, wide-eyed animal take in its surroundings while perched on a chair.
Another captured the laughs and screams of students gathered around the raccoon as it scurried across the floor.
Can't see the embedded videos above? Click here and here.
The animal was handed over to animal control, LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said.