Five people were able to escape unharmed after their home in Baton Rouge caught fire overnight, authorities said Thursday morning.
Curt Monte, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, says the blaze was reported just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of S. 16th Street.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a duplex engulfed in flames, BRFD said. The fire was contained within 30 minutes.
"A family of five escaped unharmed before firefighters arrived," Monte said in a press release.
Investigators believe the fire started near the vacant side of the duplex, but the cause remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.