It’s hot in the sun. It’s hot in the shade. It’s hot all day.
“There’s no way to escape it,” said Avery Montgomery, 24, a hotel valet attendant in downtown Baton Rouge, dabbing sweat off his forehead. “It's Louisiana.”
Last month was the warmest September on record for much of Louisiana, with daily temperature readings and rainfall measurements that scorched past dozens of records. New Orleans experienced both its hottest and driest September since at least 1930.
“So…Many...Records…,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans Tweeted.
The average monthly temperature was 4.3 degrees above normal in Baton Rouge, 5.6 degrees above normal in New Orleans and 3.2 degrees above normal for Lafayette.
Each city also experienced lower-than-usual rainfall levels, with Baton Rouge 2 inches below normal, New Orleans 4.78 inches below normal and Lafayette 2.31 inches below normal.
Those trends are largely due to a high pressure system that’s been parked over much of the southeast United States for the past month. That’s when the air compresses and sinks into the ground, preventing cloud formation and allowing the sun to beat down uninhibited.
The good news is that high pressure cells help deflect tropical systems. That’s what kept much of Tropical Storm Imelda well to the west of Louisiana in mid-September. The bad news is that it also deflected cold fronts.
The average daily high temperature was 93.8 degrees in Baton Rouge, 94.2 degrees in New Orleans and 91.6 degrees in Lafayette.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the lower-to-mid-90s for the rest of the week, though they are likely to drop down to the upper-80s by early next week, according to Phil Grigsby, a weather forecaster at the NWS New Orleans.
The high pressure system has been so strong that it's been hard for any cold front to displace it, said Danielle Manning, another weather forecaster at the NWS.
The long-term forecast indicates that a cold front could sweep through early next week, bringing daily lows down to the low 60s, though that easily could change.
"We don't want to get our hopes up. We've been fooled before," Manning said.
In any case, relief appears to be on the way.