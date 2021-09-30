R. Kelly's 'key to the city' of Baton Rouge has been rescinded after he was found guilty of sex trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.
State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, who was a Baton Rouge Metro Council member at the time, awarded Kelly the honor in February 2013.
She spent $195.45 of the council's money on the gift, which, she says, was only a fraction of the business that he brought to the city between hotel stays, dinners and concert tickets.
"I'll make no excuses for why I honored him," she said a year later, in 2014.
The R&B star for years faced and denied allegations ranging from sexual abuse to racketeering.
He was found guilty on all counts of his federal sex crimes trial on Monday.