A person was killed and another was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish Friday morning when sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary in progress, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.
The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Coleman Road in the Robert area. The burglary suspect and the homeowner sustained gunshot wounds during the incident. The burglary suspect died on scene and the homeowner was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to State Police.
The responding deputy was not injured.
State police identified the deceased suspect as 27-year-old Jordan D. Patterson of Pumpkin Center, according to an updated release Friday afternoon.
The release did not indicate who shot the two people. The sequence of events that led up to the shooting is under investigation and a ballistic analysis is underway, according to the release.
Public Information Officer Jeremy Price said state police would not release the specifics of how the two people were shot until the ballistic analysis is completed.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is processing the scene and the investigation was active as of Friday afternoon, according to State Police. No further information was made available.