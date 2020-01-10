Fire officials are investigating a hotel fire that occurred on Corporate Boulevard late Thursday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to Extended Stay America in Citiplace around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found a bed on fire in one of the hotel rooms, officials say.
The building received nearly $200,000 in water damage from the sprinkler system but very little fire damage, BRFD said.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.