As Ascension Parish grapples with heavy rainfall and repeated flooding, residents are ratcheting up pressure on public officials to do something. But Parish President Clint Cointment and members of the Parish Council are clashing over what that something should be.

Things have gotten so heated that one council member, Aaron Lawler, said he and his family had received threats, leading Cointment to plea for things to calm down.

"I'm going to ask the public, 'Please, it's OK to be passionate.' I debate and disagree with everyone up here, including my staff," Cointment urged in a televised statement before the council Thursday. "I'm as emotional and passionate a person as anyone will ever be, but violence is never an option, and we're better than that."

The comments came three days after a narrow majority of council members, sitting on the East Ascension drainage board, voted to remove Cointment as chief executive officer of drainage for 90% of the parish's population and move toward an appointed professional.

The special drainage meeting was lengthy and contentious and came less than two weeks after an earlier, emotional meeting over a new development moratorium, prompted in part by flash flooding in mid-May.

During the drainage meeting, a sheriff's bailiff had to warn the public to remain patient and in control with their comments, which were largely against the move. The chair's gavel got plenty of work trying to restore order amid accusations of corruption and the occasional outburst of expletives from the members of the audience.

Council members who supported the change in leadership argued this was a longer-term move designed to create a less political drainage operation. Lawler claimed the existing system meant unfavored council districts didn't get work under past presidents and drainage employees weren't encouraged to share ideas.

The East Ascension drainage district is a separate government entity funded by sales and property taxes collected across the east bank. Parish presidents have directed it under an agreement between the district and the parish.

Many residents, skeptical of claims about bigger picture motives and suspicious of the short notice to the president, council members and public, argued the removal of Cointment appeared to be a pre-ordained subversion of the voters' will, as they selected him in 2019 for his focus and knowledge of drainage.

"But you do not listen to the people of this parish and what we feel like is the best for our parish. I've been here for 70 years, and I'm going tell you what: My dad, my grandfather, a lot of people I know were in politics way back then; they are rolling over in their grave seeing what has taken place in this parish between the council and our parish president," Sandra Templet told the drainage board June 28. "It's petty, and it's childish. It's like children fighting over toys. Stop it. We don't need that. We need something done."

Before and after the contentious meeting, calls have circulated on social media to recall several council members who voted to oust Cointment from drainage leadership.

Brenda Whitney, a parish resident who administers a popular Facebook group page, invited the media to a residents' only meeting 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Gonzales.

Whitney said as many as six recalls could be filed, but she said that depended on manpower and the wishes of the people.

"Our reasoning for this meeting is to see what the feelings are for whatever citizens show up that day," Whitney said.

A successful recall would require certified signatures from one-third of the registered voters in a council district before a new election could be triggered, the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office says. According to current registration statistics, the necessary share of voters ranges from 1,944 to nearly 3,000 signatures, depending on the district.

Walking and chewing gum

The parish has started the process of a management change that the parish president has said leaves "more questions than answers." For the next 60 days, though, Cointment remains in charge under the terms of the agreement between the parish and drainage district, parish officials said.

On Thursday, three days after the vote to remove him from drainage, Cointment's administration announced a two-week road closure on West Main Street in Gonzales while his plans to dredge part of New River Canal continued.

Despite the flaring tempers, both sides in the dispute are talking about finding a compromise.

That's not out of the question. Three months ago, Cointment and council members found common ground on a once-divisive issue, uniting to convince voters to back the sale of the parish's sewer systems.

Councilman Chase Melancon noted during the drainage vote that he and administration officials had already been talking about hiring a meteorologist and an engineering professional to advise the president and assess the parish's drainage problems. Local officials visited Harris County, Texas, earlier this year for new drainage ideas.

In an interview, Cointment said he has apologized to the council for his threat to pull his administration out of a parallel effort to overhaul the parish's development rules during the nine-month development moratorium the council adopted last month. He said he would like see parish leaders work together.

Lawler said he viewed the next few weeks as a negotiation period; he expected a joint statement from many on the council could be issued this week.

"My goal is ... I'm trying to get something going so we agree to compromise on this," Lawler said.

Meanwhile, Melancon, the vice chair of the East Ascension drainage board who opposed Cointment's removal, met Friday with the interim whom the board majority selected.

Melancon said in a text message that the meeting with Bill Roux, the former longtime drainage director and public works official, was primarily introductory but that he offered Roux his expectations and told him "how much I plan to be involved."

Still, while parish officials say they are trying to find a middle path, Mother Nature takes her own route and waits for no one. Sharp rains overnight Friday dropped upward of 7 inches in two to three hours in eastern Prairieville and Galvez, flooding more homes.

"I do want to make the point that we've got to come together," Cointment said as he toured flooding Saturday. "We all, council and administration, need to fix this, and we have got to get back on the same page as we were before and get to solving these problems. So, whatever that looks like, I don't know, but that needs to be said."