Eight priests who spent time in Baton Rouge-area parishes were named in a ground-breaking list released by the Archdiocese of New Orleans on Friday of clergy who have been accused of sexual abuse and removed from ministry.
The list doesn't specify the parishes at which alleged abuse occurred, making it unclear if any of the accused allegedly abused anyone in their time at these Baton Rouge-area parishes.
These priests and deacons appear on a New Orleans list because they spent part of their careers under the archdiocese's jurisdiction. Some of the reported abuse was alleged to have occurred before the Baton Rouge diocese was created in 1961 out of the territory of the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
The list includes the names of the accused, the estimated time frame of abuse, the date an allegation was received, the date the priest or deacon was removed from ministry and the list of the accused's pastoral assignments.
The head of the Diocese of Baton Rouge announced earlier this month that he will release the names of clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse within his territory — a major milestone in the fallout of a widespread Catholic sex abuse crisis and a significant decision for Bishop Michael Duca in his short time as the church's leader here.
Below is the information about clergy who were at some point assigned to churches in what is now the Baton Rouge diocese, in alphabetical order, as provided by the New Orleans archdiocese.
PIERRE CELESTIN CAMBIAIRE
Date of Birth: 1871
Ordination: 1898
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1910s
Allegation Received: 1917
Removed from Ministry: 1917
Date of Death: 1955
Pastoral Assignments
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cameron
St. George, Baton Rouge
St. Joseph, Grosse-Tete
St. Leon, Leonville
*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.
JOHN FRANKLIN
A priest of the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, and serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans
Date of Birth: 1925
Ordination: 1956
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s
Allegation Received: 1959
Removed from Ministry: 1959
Date of Death: unknown
Pastoral Assignments
Ascension, Donaldsonville
St. Gabriel, New Orleans
*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.
GERARD HOWELL
Date of Birth: 1939
Ordination: 1964
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s
Allegation Received: 1978
Removed from Ministry: 1980
Pastoral Assignments
Holy Trinity, New Orleans
Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego
Prince of Peace, Chalmette
St. Gerard, New Orleans
St. Henry, New Orleans
St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner
Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
St. Pius X, Baton Rouge
*alive and has been accused of sexually abusing a minor which led to his removal from ministry. He remains out of ministry, per the New Orleans archdiocese.
LAWRENCE HECKER
Date of Birth: 1931
Ordination: 1958
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; 1970s
Allegation Received: 1996
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments
Christ the King, Terrytown
Holy Family, Luling
Holy Rosary, New Orleans
Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
St. Anthony, Luling
St. Bernadette, Houma
St. Charles Borromeo, in residence
St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans
St. Francis Xavier, Metairie
St. Joseph, Gretna
St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi
St. Mary, New Roads
St. Theresa of Child Jesus, New Orleans
*alive and has been accused of sexually abusing a minor which led to his removal from ministry. He remains out of ministry, per the New Orleans archdiocese.
MICHAEL HURLEY
Date of Birth: 1915
Ordination: 1943
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s
Allegation Received: 1945
Left Archdiocese: 1955
Date of Death: 2005
Pastoral Assignments
Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero
St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
St. Francis de Sales, Houma
St. Maurice, New Orleans
Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.
RALPH LAWRENCE
Date of Birth: 1890
Ordination: 1916
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1930s
Allegation Received: 1935
Leave of absence: 1935
Date of Death: 1992
Pastoral Assignments
Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras
Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield
Sacred Heart Church, Rayville
St. Anthony, Baton Rouge
*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.
MALCOLM STRASSEL
Date of Birth: 1908
Ordination: 1934
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s
Allegation Received: 2006
Date of Death: 1987
Pastoral Assignments
Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant
Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
Sacred Heart, LaCombe
St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan
St. Joseph, Gretna
St. Mary Pamela, Raceland
*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.
JOHN WEBER
Date of Birth: 1919
Ordination: 1945
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s
Incardinated into Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1961
Allegation Received: 2005
Date of Death: 2000
Pastoral Assignments
Assumption Parish, Plattenville
Holy Trinity, New Orleans
St. Ann, Morganza
St. Eloi, Theriot
St. Rita, New Orleans
*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.