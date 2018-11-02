Legal battle pits law against church _lowres (copy)

Eight priests who spent time in Baton Rouge-area parishes were named in a ground-breaking list released by the Archdiocese of New Orleans on Friday of clergy who have been accused of sexual abuse and removed from ministry.

The list doesn't specify the parishes at which alleged abuse occurred, making it unclear if any of the accused allegedly abused anyone in their time at these Baton Rouge-area parishes.

These priests and deacons appear on a New Orleans list because they spent part of their careers under the archdiocese's jurisdiction. Some of the reported abuse was alleged to have occurred before the Baton Rouge diocese was created in 1961 out of the territory of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. 

The list includes the names of the accused, the estimated time frame of abuse, the date an allegation was received, the date the priest or deacon was removed from ministry and the list of the accused's pastoral assignments.

The head of the Diocese of Baton Rouge announced earlier this month that he will release the names of clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse within his territory — a major milestone in the fallout of a widespread Catholic sex abuse crisis and a significant decision for Bishop Michael Duca in his short time as the church's leader here.

Below is the information about clergy who were at some point assigned to churches in what is now the Baton Rouge diocese, in alphabetical order, as provided by the New Orleans archdiocese.

PIERRE CELESTIN CAMBIAIRE

Date of Birth: 1871

Ordination: 1898

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1910s

Allegation Received: 1917

Removed from Ministry: 1917

Date of Death: 1955

Pastoral Assignments

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cameron

St. George, Baton Rouge

St. Joseph, Grosse-Tete

St. Leon, Leonville

*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.

JOHN FRANKLIN

A priest of the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, and serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans

Date of Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1956

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s

Allegation Received: 1959

Removed from Ministry: 1959

Date of Death: unknown

Pastoral Assignments

Ascension, Donaldsonville

St. Gabriel, New Orleans

*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.

GERARD HOWELL

Date of Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1964

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 1978

Removed from Ministry: 1980

Pastoral Assignments

Holy Trinity, New Orleans

Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego

Prince of Peace, Chalmette

St. Gerard, New Orleans

St. Henry, New Orleans

St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner

Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans

St. Pius X, Baton Rouge

*alive and has been accused of sexually abusing a minor which led to his removal from ministry. He remains out of ministry, per the New Orleans archdiocese.

LAWRENCE HECKER

Date of Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1958

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 1996

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments

Christ the King, Terrytown

Holy Family, Luling

Holy Rosary, New Orleans

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans

St. Anthony, Luling

St. Bernadette, Houma

St. Charles Borromeo, in residence

St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans

St. Francis Xavier, Metairie

St. Joseph, Gretna

St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi

St. Mary, New Roads

St. Theresa of Child Jesus, New Orleans

*alive and has been accused of sexually abusing a minor which led to his removal from ministry. He remains out of ministry, per the New Orleans archdiocese.

MICHAEL HURLEY

Date of Birth: 1915

Ordination: 1943

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Allegation Received: 1945

Left Archdiocese: 1955

Date of Death: 2005

Pastoral Assignments

Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero

St. Agnes, Baton Rouge

St. Francis de Sales, Houma

St. Maurice, New Orleans

Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans

*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.

RALPH LAWRENCE

Date of Birth: 1890

Ordination: 1916

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1930s

Allegation Received: 1935

Leave of absence: 1935

Date of Death: 1992

Pastoral Assignments

Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans

Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras

Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield

Sacred Heart Church, Rayville

St. Anthony, Baton Rouge

*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.

MALCOLM STRASSEL

Date of Birth: 1908

Ordination: 1934

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s

Allegation Received: 2006

Date of Death: 1987

Pastoral Assignments

Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans

Sacred Heart, LaCombe

St. Agnes, Baton Rouge

St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan

St. Joseph, Gretna

St. Mary Pamela, Raceland

*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.

JOHN WEBER

Date of Birth: 1919

Ordination: 1945

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Incardinated into Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1961

Allegation Received: 2005

Date of Death: 2000

Pastoral Assignments

Assumption Parish, Plattenville

Holy Trinity, New Orleans

St. Ann, Morganza

St. Eloi, Theriot

St. Rita, New Orleans

*deceased and who admitted or has been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor, per the New Orleans archdiocese.

