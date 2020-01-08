Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has emailed supporters seeking donations for a re-election campaign — though she has yet to formally announce her bid for a second term.

The emails were sent shortly before the new year from "The Campaign to Re-elect Mayor Sharon Weston Broome" and asked her followers to chip in to help her reach a $5,000 goal by Jan. 1.

"I couldn't have been elected Mayor without your support in the past," Broome wrote in the email. "If you're able to make a contribution either right now or by the end of this year, it will go a long way to showing strength as we go into the new year."

The email directs would-be donors to a credit card processing center that is listed as a vendor on Broome's previous campaign finance reports.

Broome is slated to give her annual State of the City address to the Rotary Club at Drusilla Place Catering at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sharon Weston Broome to lay out plans for final year of term at State of the City address Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is slated to deliver the annual State of the City address Wednesday, January 8 at 7 p.m. at the Manship T…

This is a developing story. More details to come.