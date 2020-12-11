One day after a federal panel of medical experts blessed Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the Baton Rouge area's largest hospitals said Friday the first small batches of medicines will go to their own frontline health care workers at greatest risk of infection.

The vaccine, which Pfizer said a clinical trial has shown was 95% effective at preventing the COVID-19 illness tied to the infection, awaited approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Friday.

Officials at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center and Baton Rouge General weren't yet ready to say when enough doses would be available to the broader community, but those at Ochsner Health System believed the vaccine will be available to patients in certain risk categories and some essential workers next month.

Inoculating the health care workers who have been in the trenches for nine months treating the tens of thousands of people sickened by the virus, at their own personal risk, is in line with federal and state priority lists.

Hospital officials, who get to decide which employees are vaccinated first, said workers in emergency rooms, intensive care units with COVID-19 patients and even some outpatient clinics would be a part of the first round of vaccinations.

They added the ICU workers include not only doctors and nurses but a variety of other employees, including nutritionists, respiratory therapists, environmental services employees and others who are also involved in aiding those patients or keeping the units running.

"There's a lot of people that work on those units," said Katie Johnston, spokeswoman for Baton Rouge General.

Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, Ochsner medical director of infection prevention and control, said COVID-19 units will be offered access first, followed by emergency departments and urgent care employees.

As BRG officials said, the priority for vaccination does not factor in a worker's health. Some conditions have been shown to significantly raise the risk of severe illness and death in COVID-19 patients.

"As an employer, we should not know people's personal health information," Kemmerly said. "For this group of health care workers, it's based on the exposure to the virus, not your underlying health problems."

Kemmerly said Ochsner employees in COVID units, the emergency department and urgent care will receive a message notifying them that a vaccine is available. They will then be asked to sign up and complete paperwork before receiving the vaccine. Like the flu shot, vaccination is not required, but it is recommended.

BRG also won't require vaccination.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said Louisiana hospitals can expect to receive around 79,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the remainder of this year, split into two shipments about a week apart, but the first batches for the Baton Rouge area are in the hundreds to a few thousand.

State health officials said up to 215,000 people in the state are in the first priority group: about 75,000 to 80,000 nursing home residents and staff and 125,000 to 135,000 health care workers.

The Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, will largely go to health care workers.

Moderna's vaccine, which goes before an FDA panel on Dec. 17 for review, will go to the residents and staff of long-term care facilities. With approval by the FDA, another 80,000 doses of that vaccine could come before the year ends.

The first Pfizer doses headed directly to the large Baton Rouge-area hospital systems total 2,500: 750 at Baton Rouge General and 1,750 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and other Baton Rouge-area hospitals under the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

Grace Weber, spokeswoman for the system, said another 1,775 doses are going to the Franciscan Missionaries system's other markets in Lafayette, Monroe and Bogalusa.

No doses of the vaccine will be delivered initially to Ochsner's Baton Rouge hospitals but the largest health care system in the state has set up three regional hubs from which doses will be distributed: the New Orleans area, Lafayette and Shreveport.

The Baton Rouge doses will be shared from Ochsner Medical Center near Uptown New Orleans, hospital officials said. That Ochsner hospital is set to receive 5,125 out of the 9,375 doses slated for entire system. Another 2,975 are headed to Lafayette. The remaining 1,325 go to Shreveport.

The small numbers being discussed with the first shipments will be dwarfed by what state health officials eventually expected to be distributed across a state of 4.7 million people.

Dr. Leonardo Seoane, Ochsner chief academic officer, said that based on the virus's infectivity, it will likely require 60% to 70% of the nation's population to be immune before a level of herd immunity can be reached that would halt the virus' spread. The U.S. has 328 million residents.

"So, you can see, we've got a long way to go," Seoane said.

BRG officials said they believe the 750 doses would largely cover their frontline workers.

Seoane said health workers wouldn't see the full benefit of the vaccination until at least seven days after taking a second dose a month later, though some benefit is conferred two weeks after the first dose.

The arriving vaccines come as cases, positivity rates and deaths continue to rise in the Baton Rouge area since an uptick started at the beginning of November. Health officials are also bracing for the full impact of family gatherings during Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and other holiday festivities.

Over the past seven days, East Baton Rouge Parish has added 824 new cases while the remaining 11 parishes in the region have seen another 1,640 new cases, new data show.

On Friday, Livingston Parish hit 100 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, one of only four parishes to have done so in a metro region that has now seen 1,203 confirmed deaths from the virus.

The Pfizer vaccine's storage requirements forced some hospitals, like BRG, to buy a super-cold freezer and has created some logistical challenges in distributing it.

Baton Rouge General received its freezer Monday and has set it up in a secure location at the Bluebonnet campus. It can hold 25,000 doses, spokeswoman Johnston said.

"We ready to take on as many as we can get basically," she said.

The first batch of vaccines are only the first dose; a second dose has to be given 21 days later. Moderna's vaccine also requires two doses, 28 days apart.

With 26,000 employees in the state, Ochsner is Louisiana's largest health system and must coordinate more vaccinations than any other in the state. Ochsner owns, operates or is affiliated with 40 hospitals in Louisiana and Mississippi and more than 100 clinics.

In a news conference, Ochsner officials said the vaccines would be shared from the three hubs and could be held in vials in regular cold storage for up to five days once delivered.

Ochsner officials said they were prepared to give shots within an hour of receiving the vaccine.

"You can take the vaccine out of the ultra-cold freezer and in 30 minutes thaw it, then go ahead and start administering that vial to five different people. There are five doses in the vial," said Debbie Simonson, Ochsner's vice president of pharmacy services.

Staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this story.

