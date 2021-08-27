With Hurricane Ida closing in faster and stronger than expected, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is urging residents to brace themselves.

In her state of emergency declaration Friday, Broome said the city-parish is setting up sandbag pickup sites ahead of the approaching storm surge and rainfall.

"Hurricane Ida is forecasted to continue strengthening before it makes landfall here in Louisiana," she said in an emailed statement. "Our city-parish team is 'Red Stick Ready'; we are clearing storm basins, replenishing sand locations frequently, and we are standing ready to respond to our community. We are asking our residents to do the same — take this time to make a plan and prepare your families and homes."

Hurricane Ida is expected make landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 3 storm, forecasters with National Hurricane Center said Friday.

Hurricane watches have been issued for Louisiana, including greater New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

Ida is expected to dump up to 20 inches of rain over southeast Louisiana through Monday morning, forecasters said. Ida could also bring a dangerous storm surge, strong winds and life-threatening riptides to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi and Alabama.

Broome's emergency declaration echoes a similar decree announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards Thursday. The local disaster declaration allows the parish to activate necessary emergency plans and grants the ability to request additional resources,