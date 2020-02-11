Organizers of the campaign to create a new City of St. George are challenging a move by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council to annex several properties along the edges of the proposed city into Baton Rouge's city limits.

The Metro Council approved the first round annexations in January. Those properties, all located along United Boulevard off Essen Lane, include Turner Industries, an affiliate of Stirling Properties, and the Louisiana School Employees Retirement System.

In a petition filed Friday in the 19th Judicial District Court, St. George organizers argue the move is "an attempt to deprive the City of St. George of revenues" from those properties.

The total assessed value of the annexed properties is $16 million.

St. George's organizers argue that the annexation of a public road along the properties failed to comply with state law. They argue that ultimately invalidates absorbing the properties under a provision of the Plan of Government which limits annexation to "land adjoining the City of Baton Rouge."

This story is developing and will be updated.

