A Hammond man is under arrest in St. John the Baptist Parish after he shot at an 18-wheeler on I-55 with a paintball gun on Sunday morning.
Louisiana State Police responded to a call from a motorist traveling north on the interstate around 11 a.m. The driver said he was in the right-hand lane when a vehicle passed him on the left, according to a LSP news release. He noticed what appeared to be the a barrel of a gun emerge from the passenger side window. The driver said he heard what sounded like gun shots and realized his vehicle was being struck.
Police arrested Nicholas Scott, 20, on I-55 near U.S. Hgwy 51. Authorities say they found the paintball gun in Scott's car. Scott was arrested for aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.