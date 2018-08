MIAMI (AP) — U.S. forecasters say the Atlantic hurricane season may be less active than they previously predicted.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated outlook predicts nine to 13 named storms, including four to seven hurricanes. Up to two hurricanes could be "major" with sustained winds of at least 111 mph (178 kph).

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has increased likelihood of a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60%. Conditions in ocean & atmosphere are conspiring to produce a less active Atlantic hurricane season than initially predicted in May https://t.co/wJwvetaF9P #hurricaneprep pic.twitter.com/h1rbzgIWBV — Natl Hurricane Ctr (@NWSNHC) August 9, 2018

Four storms already have developed this year, including two hurricanes in July.

Gerry Bell of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center said Thursday that oceanic and atmospheric conditions have become "much more inhospitable to hurricane formation and intensification."

Bell said the El Nino phenomenon also may develop as the six-month season peaks. That natural warming in the Pacific Ocean tends to reduce Atlantic hurricane activity.

He warned coastal residents the forecast doesn't predict where any storms could make landfall, which is determined by short-term weather patterns.

Meteorologists downgrade hurricane season forecast, now predict 'below-average activity' FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The hurricane risk to the United States has sharply decreased this season, with ocean conditions becoming less favorab…