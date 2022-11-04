The congregation of a longtime United Methodist Church in Watson has voted overwhelmingly to leave the denomination, one of more than 40 Louisiana churches to take that step, in a historical split of the United Methodist Church over same-sex marriages and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy.
While neither are currently allowed by the denomination, some conservative churches, like the formerly named Live Oak United Methodist Church, founded more than 150 years ago in Watson, are leaving.
The church, on La. 16, is now named Live Oak Church and has no plans to join any other denomination, according to a church letter sent out recently to its more than 2,800 members.
The Live Oak congregation voted Oct. 30, by a 99 percent margin, to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination.
"We are beyond thankful and humbled by the immense support of countless believers and churches that have stood with our congregation this weekend through prayer," Live Oak Church posted on Facebook on Oct. 30.
The vote is expected to be affirmed at a Nov. 12 meeting of the Louisiana Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, which is based in Baton Rouge; churches planning to leave had an Oct. 30 deadline for a congregational vote, in order to be considered at that upcoming meeting of the conference.
"It's been a really huge process," Rev. David Orges, executive pastor of Live Oak Church, said Thursday. "It's been on the horizon for the denomination for about a decade."
Over the last two years, leaders of the church began speaking with its 45-member administrative board about the possibility of leaving the United Methodist denomination, in addition to holding meetings with church members about the issue, Orges said.
"Back in April, we decided it would be in the best interest of our church to disaffiliate," he said. "Any time something comes up that does not support what the Bible teaches, we've committed to saying that this is sin."
"Jesus has paid for all our sins," Orges said. "We will try to help people in those situations to be in a right relationship with God."
A Mandeville church, formerly named St. Timothy on the Northshore United Methodist Church, with one of the denomination's largest congregations in Louisiana, also voted on Oct. 30 to disaffiliate.
The church is now named St. Timothy on the Northshore.
Van Stinson, assistant to Bishop Cynthia Harvey of the Louisiana Conference, said in a recent interview, "There's a sadness in this."
"If one congregation leaves, no matter how big or small, it's a loss to all of us in a connectional system that joins hands in ministry and mission," Stinson said.
One of the steps to come for disaffiliated churches will be the surrender any items illustrated with the cross-and-flames symbol of the United Methodist Church, as well as United Methodist hymnals, Orges said.
"Any time there's a separation of ways, there's going to be some sadness there," he said. "For us, we have our doors open to anyone who comes to church, to love and minister to them."