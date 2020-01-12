Betty Claiborne, a Baton Rouge minister who defied a Jim Crow-era law in the 1960s while pushing to integrate public swimming pools, died Saturday at the age of 77.
Claiborne, then a 20-year-old college student, was arrested with four others at the City Park pool, a social hub that had banned people of color.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Sunday the community had lost an icon.
“Rev. Betty Claiborne was a shining example of inspiration and passion for all of us,” Broome said in a statement. “Her sacrifice and fight for civil rights is a testament of living on purpose.”
In 2005, then Gov. Kathleen Blanco overturned Claiborne’s conviction, saying the pardon served to recognize racial injustices of the past.
Claiborne, along with her sister — Pearl George, a Metro Councilwoman who died in 1997 — and a third woman and two men were stopped by police and a lifeguard in the pool’s dressing room.
They arrested the men and said the women got into a scuffle with officers, an allegation Clairborne said was untrue.
"We knew we weren’t supposed to be there," she told The Advocate in 2005. "We went prepared to go to jail, which is why I never understood why they charged us with resisting arrest."
The arrest saw Claiborne serve 10 days in jail for simple battery, a misdemeanor. But it also added strength behind a U.S. Supreme Court decision a year later blocking governments from segregating public parks and recreation spaces.
Ahead of the high court’s decision to an unrelated challenge, the city closed nine public pools and claimed it had been because of low revenue. The pools were cemented over in the 1990s.
Clairborne continued throughout the years with her advocacy, starting programs for youth and advocating for the black community.
“There was no limit to her impact to this community,” said Metro Council member Chauna Banks. “She was a model of civil rights and community leadership.”
Banks added that Claiborne also invested heavily into others to follow in her footsteps.
This story will be updated.