As the fallout continues for LSU and how it has handled sexual misconduct cases, more details emerged Tuesday.

Here's a rundown of the latest updates.

The feds have added a second probe into LSU focusing on sexual assault and harassment, two months after the U.S. Department of Education launched an investigation into how LSU reports and investigates crimes on campus.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard confirmed Tuesday that the university has received "notice from the Department of Education, office of Civil Rights, of an investigation into Title IX compliance."

LSU has faced a groundswell of students who say the Title IX office failed to properly investigate or act on their complaints of sexual misconduct, domestic violence and more.

Those complaints were the subject of LSU's recent report from the law firm Husch Blackwell, which looked into how LSU had handled past cases.

Ed Orgeron details 2017 phone call with man about Derrius Guice allegations in testimony letter Rather than testify this week, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron instead sent the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children a letter Tues…

Several letters from top LSU leaders were made public, including one from head football coach Ed Orgeron that was sent to the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children.

In the letter, Orgeron told the committee that he spoke on the phone in December 2017 with an unidentified man who told him a woman, who had been "disrespected" by former star running back Derrius Guice, wanted Guice to be barred from playing in the upcoming Citrus Bowl.

Orgeron said the man refused to put the woman, Gloria Scott, on the phone unless he agreed to the terms up front. Orgeron said he told the man he'd get back to him, and ultimately decided he was not prepared to suspend a player without more discussion with university officials.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+3 After Derrius Guice sexual harassment allegation, request for money changed LSU investigation LSU documented several instances in 2017 when Gloria Scott contacted university officials to report that former star running back Derrius Guic…

Orgeron's letter has been submitted as testimony for the Senate committee's hearing Thursday. The panel has called for 10 people involved in LSU's recent handling of sexual misconduct cases, including Orgeron, to participate either in person or to send in written statements.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward also sent the committee a letter. He attended the committee's last seven-hour hearing, which got cut short before he was scheduled to appear. Woodward attached a list of actions LSU is taking to his letter and repeated previous statements that LSU's "commitment to change will be more than a statement."

LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar — the two athletic officials who were suspended following the law firm Husch Blackwell's report and have since returned to work — will also not attend. The agenda says Ausberry is "out of town and unable to attend." An attorney representing Segar submitted a letter Tuesday.

Read the letter Ed Orgeron sent as testimony for hearing on LSU's sexual misconduct mishandling LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has sent in a letter to the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children in lieu of testimony for their Th…

Sharon Lewis, the associate athletic director of football recruiting, claims she was subjected to a hostile work environment and years of retaliation after she repeatedly attempted to report sexual harassment allegations involving former head football coach Les Miles.

Lewis plans to file a lawsuit. She says she was discriminated against based on her race and sex, underpaid and punished for trying to stop sexual harassment on campus.

For example, she says Miles pressured her to replace Black student workers with blonde or lighter-skinned women who he found more attractive, and said the recruiting office had "too many fat girls, Black girls and ugly girls."

+2 Attorney for Miriam Segar slams LSU investigation in letter to legislative committee An attorney for LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar sent a letter Tuesday to the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children…

Brooks Kubena and Andrea Gallo contributed to this report.