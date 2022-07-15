NBA Youngboy, a nationally recognized rapper from Baton Rouge, was acquitted of federal gun charges by a jury in Los Angeles on Friday.
The acquittal spares NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, from a likely years-long prison sentence, although he still faces an upcoming trial over a similar charge in a Baton Rouge federal court.
Both charges stem from Gaulden's 2017 guilty plea to aggravated assault with a firearm in a 2016 nonfatal shooting in Baton Rouge. Gaulden received a suspended 10-year prison term and was placed on probation for three years, which he has served.
But due to the felony conviction, it is illegal for Gaulden to possess a firearm, something federal prosecutors accused him of doing in Baton Rouge in September 2020 and in Los Angeles in March 2021.
Gaulden was arrested on Sept. 28, 2020, during a video shoot at a vacant lot on Chippewa Street in Baton Rouge along with 15 other people. He wasn't indicted until months later in March 2021 on charges that he possessed a firearm recovered from his cameraman, who fled when police officers arrived at the Chippewa scene but was captured, according to federal court documents. Gaulden also is charged with possessing a firearm found in an Acura sport utility vehicle at the scene.
Weeks after being indicted, law enforcement in Los Angeles arrested Gaulden on the federal firearm warrant out of Baton Rouge to be returned to Louisiana. Prosecutors say a .45-caliber pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition were found in Gaulden's vehicle when he was stopped in Los Angeles.
Gaulden was tried on the California charge first. His trial in Baton Rouge was scheduled for early July, but it was delayed so the trial in Los Angeles could take place. A status conference in the Baton Rouge case is scheduled for Aug. 2, according to court records.