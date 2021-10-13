A man died after the motorcycle he was driving veered off a state highway in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday.
David Diddon, 52, of Kentwood, was riding a 2010 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle southbound on La. 1061 sometime before 8:30 Wednesday morning when the motorcycle left the roadway at a point just east of Amite City, state police said.
For reasons police are still investigating, the motorcycle swerved across the two-lane highway and hit an embankment, sending Diddon flying from the vehicle, officials said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators obtained a blood sample from Diddon, who police said was wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation-approved helmet at the time of the crash.