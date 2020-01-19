A now un-used section of Ben Hur Road, which stretches between Burbank, background, and Highland Road, is blocked off on each side of Bayou Fountain, guard rails and stop signs marking where the pavement ends and weeds begin, photographed Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. There are no plans to rebuild the bridge that was once there, according to East Baton Rouge city-parish Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford.