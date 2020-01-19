Is there a plan to repair the bridge over Bayou Fountain on Ben Hur Road? I have lived in the LSU area for 20 years and this bridge has been out the entire time. Given the influx of new residential construction on Burbank Drive and commercial development on West Lee Drive, traffic congestion in the area is worse than ever. Opening Ben Hur Road to connect Burbank Drive to Highland Road would go a long way in alleviating traffic.
We checked in with city-parish Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford, who tells us: "The city has no plans to rebuild this bridge. We actually planned to have the bridge removed from the channel to help rainwater move through this area more quickly and not be a restriction within the channel. We have had to remove trash buildups in the area which impacts the runoff.
"From a traffic standpoint, anyone using that roadway would have a very difficult time trying to enter onto Burbank or Highland at this area. It is too close to the Highland/Lee Drive intersection and same holds true for Burbank. It certainly could be a real safety issue for turning vehicles. Lots of the congestion in the area is due to the intersection work at Nicholson Drive and West Lee due to construction. We believe that the widening of Lee Drive from Highland Road to College Drive will reduce delays also."
Suicidal crossing?
Will there ever be a pedestrian traffic signal under Interstate 10 at Bluebonnet Boulevard? It's almost suicidal to walk there now. The bike path paralleling the interstate is dangerous to get to. It's also on the side of the interstate that has few homes. Better access would allow a bike ride to Perkins-Rowe from the north side of I-10.
Fred Raiford, the city-parish transportation director, says Bluebonnet Road is currently under control of the state Department of Transportation and Development from I-10 west to Nicholson Drive, but the city-parish will assume the ownership sometime this year.
"Once that takes place , it is the City’s position to at least pick up the sidewalk along Bluebonnet where the sidewalks stop close to the Blue Cross/ Blue Shield building entrance," Raiford says. "We are looking at the south side of Bluebonnet for the improvements and cross under I-10 and cross over the bridge and tie in to the BREC walking trail on the west side of the bridge crossing that is being expanded.
"We will have to work with DOTD on providing pedestrian crossing signals to help crossing the interstate area. We will look at what can be done to extend walkways to at least to Picardy where Bluebonnet Road will be widened to three lanes in each direction to Perkins Road which will include sidewalks. We are trying to make this roadway more accessible for pedestrians."