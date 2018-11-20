Three days. Three faceoffs between two marching bands who take the competition just as seriously as the football teams.
This year, it's not enough that Southern University's Human Jukebox and Grambling State University's band will face off in the Bayou Classic's "Battle of the Bands" on Friday night. It's not enough that the two will again try to outdo each other at halftime on Saturday at the Bayou Classic game.
These two epic bands, who put the show in showmanship, begin their three days of trying to outplay each other Thanksgiving night during halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Each band will have 3½ minutes to show their stuff during halftime of the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Grambling's band will take the field first, then Southern.
And, while it's not a "battle," be sure SU's band will be watching with an eye toward outshining its rival.
"It's 'who's the best?'" said Kedric Taylor, Southern's interim band director. "Definitely."
NBC will televise the game, but it's not clear whether the network will air the bands' performances.
"We're working on that. We're hoping for it to be," said Kyle Campbell, Saints director of game day entertainment. "The whole thing probably will not be."
As for the halftime show, Southern will perform tributes to former Saints owner Tom Benson, who died March 15, and quarterback Drew Brees, who set the NFL record for career passing yards (72,103) on Oct. 8, a record he continues to expand. It will be different from the rest of the weekend's performances, Taylor said.
But you can be sure it will a high-octane environment.
Just as Southern and Grambling are long-standing Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals, the Saints and Falcons have been squaring off against each other ever since the Saints took the field in 1967.
Southern's 260-member Human Jukebox, which began in 1947, will be accompanied by its eight-member Dancing Dolls troupe. The band has had many high-profile performances, including the 1997 inaugural parade for President Bill Clinton. Its history with the Saints includes the team's return to their home field on Sept. 25, 2006, for the first time since Hurricane Katrina badly damaged the Superdome in 2005. The Falcons also were that day's opponent, and the Saints won 23-3.
Grambling started its band in 1926 with 17 instruments from Sears and Roebuck at a time when the university had no music department. Likewise, it has performed internationally and at the 2001 inauguration of President George W. Bush.