Colette's a lucky dog.

The golden brown pup is one of Dixon Correctional Institute's newest canine residents, a rescue from South Korea — where dog meat remains a common option on some restaurant menus. But instead she found herself eating leftover hamburger patties and exploring her unfamiliar surroundings with cautious excitement Monday morning after a long trip.

Colette was among 10 dogs destined for the dinner table that were rescued from a Korean breeding operation and arrived at the prison's Pen Pals animal shelter Monday. They joined more than 50 other dogs housed there waiting to be adopted.

Joshua Fleetwood, an inmate who works in the shelter, observed that he and Colette have a few things in common: Both have landed themselves valuable second chances after traumatic past experiences. And being in prison — or in an animal shelter — isn't the end goal for either.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The dogs were shipped from Korea to Canada and then quarantined for some time before moving temporarily to a shelter in Delaware. They arrived at Dixon after an overnight drive.

Inmates placed the dogs in individual pens and started to assess their health and behavior. Most were timid and unsure but some almost immediately accepted treats and seemed receptive to their new environment.

Fleetwood said he was glad to see the dogs in good physical condition but the biggest challenge would be getting them more comfortable with human contact before making them available for adoption. But officials noted that Pen Pals is a no kill shelter, so the dogs can stay forever if they are never adopted.

+6 Dixon Correctional's 'Pen Pals' program rehabilitates pets... and inmates, too JACKSON — For a handful of inmates at Dixon Correctional Institute, every other week means seeing companions leave the prison, never to return…

It's unclear exactly what conditions the dogs endured before leaving Korea. But reports indicate most are kept in small cages exposed to the elements with no exercise and little care.

Col. John Smith, who oversees the Pen Pals program, said the declining demand for dog meat there has created recent opportunities for animal welfare organizations to step in and rescue some pups. A South Korean court ruling last summer made it illegal to kill dogs for human consumption, but didn't address the act of eating dog meat, which itself remains legal.

Smith said the Humane Society coordinated the trip from Korea to Louisiana and has supported Pen Pals with grant funding over the years — including a $600,000 award that financed construction of the shelter in 2008. The program grew out of Hurricane Katrina when the prison set up a temporary shelter to house displaced pets.

Fleetwood, 34, has been at Dixon for eight years. He was arrested for drug possession and robbery during what he described as a crippling addiction that started with prescription painkillers after multiple surgeries on a broken finger when he was in high school. He said working in the animal shelter has given him a new sense of purpose.

"When you're an addict like that, it encompasses pretty much everything in your life," he said. "And when you move on from that, you need to find something positive to fill that gap. … I don't know how this would have ended for me if I hadn't been arrested."

The inmate has formed a special bond with a pitbull named Jax who arrived at the shelter nine months ago emaciated and scared of people. Fleetwood said he's looking forward to his release within the next several years. He plans to become a veterinary technician — and if Jax hasn't been adopted by then, the two will leave together.

Can't see video below? Click here.