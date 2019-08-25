Are open tires a mosquito hazard? Does the city-parish have authority to haul off tires that might cause a threat to health?
"Certainly any tires exposed to rainfall can hold water and serve as a breeding site for some species of mosquito," says Randy Vaeth, interim director of city-parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control. "Sometimes during the year some of those species may be capable of transmitting diseases like West Nile virus and so potentially tires can be a health hazard.
"East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement routinely treats thousands of tires at used tire shops around the parish every year. We don't haul off tires from private businesses, but we do work closely with the owners so we can treat the inside of the tires with residual larvicides that kill or prevent larval mosquitoes from developing into adults.
"A program spearheaded by Metro Councilman Matt Watson and the Louisiana Department of Health is currently underway to purchase a tire shredder that will be owned by the parish and operated by a private company. This may certainly prove to be a way to eliminate tires and tire piles that are dumped around the parish."
Health officials confirm first West Nile Virus cases of the year in humans in Baton Rouge region, St. Tammany
Lane closure on Jones Creek Road
Why are there barricades on Jones Creek Road in front of the assisted living home? They have been there for over a month. Do they need so many there? One lane is completely closed now.
"The lane closure was designed to ease the school traffic due to a bridge closure on Woodland Ridge Boulevard," says city-parish Chief Traffic Engineer Ingolf A. Partenheimer. "Recently, the city-parish opened a temporary roadway through the BREC park. We will go re-evaluate if the lane closure is still needed."