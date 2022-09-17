Iberville Parish officials are asking people who live near the Intracoastal Waterway to conserve water after a barge carrying heavy fuel oil crashed.
The crash happened near Jack Miller's landing, which is southwest of Plaquemine, the parish Office of Emergency Preparedness said in a message on Facebook. While they do not believe any of the oil has leaked, parish officials shut a nearby water intake "out of a abundance of caution" until the Coast Guard and Department of Environmental Quality confirm there is no risk.
The parish provided a map showing where residents should conserve water: