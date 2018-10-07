Why is the highway department thinking about widening the interstate at $350 million-plus if they don’t have any cameras actually monitoring the area at the top of the bridge where most stalled vehicles block traffic?
Brendan J. Rush, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, says, "The planned $350 million project is a capacity project designed to address traffic congestion along the corridor. Cameras are a traffic-monitoring tool that assists drivers and emergency personnel.
"Currently we have cameras that allow us to view the entire eastbound and westbound portions of the bridge. The majority of the state's more than 16,000 miles of roadway do not have camera coverage, but we still use our limited resources to make improvements in those areas as well as areas with camera coverage."
Speeding on Stumberg
I live in a small subdivision off Stumberg Lane between Jefferson Highway and Coursey Boulevard. The posted speed limit is 45 mph on this section of Stumberg. The speed limit on all the streets around this section of Stumberg is 40 mph (Jefferson, Coursey and the section of Stumberg between Jefferson and Airline). Why is that?
Also, the Sheriff's Office used to set up a traffic speed check on Stumberg, but I have not seen them do that in years. I travel that section of Stumberg almost every day and while I make it a point to stay at the speed limit, I get passed like I'm standing still. I do not know how fast these people are going, but it is much more than 45 mph. If not a sheriff's deputy, can someone set up one of those speed monitoring machines that display how fast someone is traveling?
Ingolf A. Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, says, "Speed limits are based on engineering study and a major factor for speed limits has historically been the 85th percentile speed. This is the maximum speed 85 percent of the people are traveling. It is the bar the traffic engineer uses before they reduce it for safety items like curves, deep ditches, length of roadway, accidents, etc.
"A speed study can be requested as Stumberg connects south to Pecue Lane and beyond and conditions may exist which did not exist when the speed was originally posted. Please call 311 to request a speed study. The radar driver feedback signs can be placed on Stumberg to help get the drivers to focus on their speed."