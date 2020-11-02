An LSU student and member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity surrendered to LSU police Monday after a criminal hazing investigation into a freshman fraternity member's recent hospitalization for alcohol poisoning.

Terry Pat Reynolds II was arrested on counts of felony and misdemeanor criminal hazing, along with failure to seek assistance. While Reynolds faces criminal counts, LSU will also conduct its own investigation into any fraternity-related violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

"The university has stated on multiple occasions that hazing will not be tolerated and the university acts swiftly when any hazing allegations are brought forth," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement Monday.

The arrest comes after a two-week-long LSU Police Department investigation into a freshman's hospitalization for severe alcohol poisoning on Oct. 19 after a night of partying with his fraternity brothers off campus. After the gathering, the freshman visited a young woman's off-campus apartment, where some of his fraternity brothers saw that he needed help and brought him to Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

Hours after his hospitalization, the female student whose apartment he had visited died by suicide.

The freshman has since been released from the hospital.

+3 In LSU hazing case, questions remain: Who hurt and who helped a hospitalized freshman? This much is settled: an LSU freshman wound up in the hospital with alcohol poisoning after a night of partying with his fraternity brothers, …

Felony criminal hazing is a new law in Louisiana, created through the Max Gruver act, which was named for an LSU freshman who died after a 2017 hazing incident at Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Gruver's parents have become anti-hazing activists who lobbied the Louisiana Legislature to stiffen hazing penalties after their son's death.

The state's failure to seek assistance law requires that anyone at the scene of an emergency who knows that someone else has suffered a serious injury should provide "reasonable assistance." The law also saws that anyone who engages in "reckless behavior that results in the serious bodily injury of any person" shall also give them assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

-Staff writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this report.