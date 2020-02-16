On Feb. 2, a large drone with no markings flew over at least five houses in our Baton Rouge neighborhood. At one house, it landed in the backyard while the homeowner was not there. Are drones used by law enforcement required to have markings? May I capture a drone when it flies over or on my property in Baton Rouge?
Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police, says, "Drones in flight are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration. There are several Louisiana Revised Statutes that dictate drone use, but for the most part, the laws all say if the drone is in compliance with FAA, then they’re good to go regardless of the law.
"Generally, Law Enforcement sUAS (drones) operate under FAA part 107 and would be required to display registration numbers. Per FAA rules, it would be illegal for someone to take down a drone flying in uncontrolled airspace."
Goodwood query
If memory serves, the repaving of Goodwood Boulevard was to be accomplished months ago. While there has been some curb work, and even new fog striping, why has this repaving not been accomplished?
"The repaving of Goodwood Boulevard has been delayed — certainly not what we wanted either," says Fred Raiford, East Baton Rouge Parish director of drainage and transportation.
"Currently the contractor who was the low bidder of the project has been placed in default. Our attorneys are working with the contractor’s bonding company to get a contractor to complete the work as required. We certainly regret the inconvenience this has caused the homeowners and the driving public.
"We will get started as soon as the issues can be resolved. This project also includes Sherwood Forest Boulevard from Old Hammond Highway to Florida Boulevard. Once we get a new contractor on board, we will certainly advise the public as to what will take place."