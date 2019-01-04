Walt Disney World officials are expressing their sympathies to the families of the seven victims of a fiery Florida highway crash, including five children headed to the park.
One of the children killed was the granddaughter of Eric Descant, a pastor at Marksville's Pentecostal church. Descant was not present, though his wife, Karen, suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone, multiple bruises, according to reports.
The children were riding in van belonging to the church. Officials say they ranged in age from 8 to teens. Five children and both truck drivers died, and several others were hurt, including four other children in the van.
The crash occurred when the van was an hour north of the theme park Thursday when a tractor-trailer heading in the opposite direction on Interstate 75 collided with a car and both burst through the center divider. The van and another truck collided with the semi and the car and burst into flames.
Disney World spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said Friday that "there are no words to convey the sorrow we feel for those involved."
One woman injured in the wreck was pregnant, but the baby is expected to be OK. A message was posted on the Facebook page of the Louisiana district office of the United Pentecostal Church International and signed by Kevin Cox, the church's Louisiana district superintendent.
"Please pray for the healing of those physical injuries. And, perhaps even more so, pray for the church and families that have been so massively affected by this tragedy," read a message from Cox.
An unnamed volunteer at the Avoyelles House of Mercy church in Marksville said the congregation lost "half of our babies" in the crash. The volunteer was quoted on the Facebook page of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.