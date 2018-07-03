Buddy Amoroso, the popular Baton Rouge metro councilman who was killed Saturday while riding his bicycle in rural West Feliciana Parish, will be laid to rest later this week.

The family announced Tuesday that visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service for the family and a private funeral at Christ Presbyterian Church, where Amoroso was a member and a deacon.

A public memorial will be announced at a later date.

Amoroso, 61, and another rider, Thomas Clement, were struck as they rode along La. 66 west of St. Francisville on Saturday.

A Lafayette man, Nicholas Alexander, 21, on Tuesday bonded out of the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center, where he had been held on $17,500 bond on counts of negligent homicide, negligent injuring and limitations on passing bicycles. A toxicology test was performed on the driver but results are pending, State Police Senior Trooper Bryan Lee had said Monday afternoon.

Diane Clement, wife of Clement, 71, who was injured in the crash, said her husband and Amoroso were training along the Tunica Trace Byway for Hotter’N Hell Hundred, a 100-mile ride through Texas in August.

The bicyclists, who trained together three times a week, were in the Tunica Hills to train for elevation changes, Diane Clement said. At the time of the crash, they were nearly finished. Tom Clement and Amoroso would take turns drafting behind each other to preserve their energy, and at the time of the wreck, Clement was leading while Amoroso followed.

Diane Clement said troopers haven’t told her about any factors that may have contributed to the crash, such as whether the driver accused of striking the men was distracted or speeding. State Police did tell her the bicyclists were riding safely, Clement said.

Diane Clement said Amoroso and her husband wore helmets and used mirrors while riding.

Tom Clement remains in the critical care unit at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Diane Clement said. The hospital has officially listed him in good condition, though he still has surgery and lots of physical therapy ahead, his wife said.

Amoroso was serving his second term on the Metro Council, representing the southeastern part of the parish. A lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, he also owned Prime Properties and was an avid bicyclist.

Amoroso is survived by his wife, Denise, three children and several grandchildren.