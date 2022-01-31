An Assumption Parish man has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison after his conviction in an alleged drug-and-gun deal that became an alleged robbery and rape more than two and a half years ago, prosecutors said Monday.
Prosecutors accused Dequan Stewart, 21, of raping at gun point one of four people who had traveled from Lake Charles to Napoleonville to buy illegal drugs and guns.
Sheriff's deputies recovered Stewart's DNA after medical officials performed a sexual assault kit on the victim following the incident on May 22, 2019, prosecutors in the 23rd Judicial District said in a statement.
Stewart, then 18, was arrested nearly three months later on aggravated rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm counts, sheriff's deputies said at the time.
Under a plea deal with prosecutors, Stewart, of 164 La. 403, Paincourtville, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of second-degree rape with a recommended sentence of 23 years in prison, court minutes show.
By doing so, he avoided a potential mandatory life sentence had he gone to trial and been convicted on the original aggravated rape count.
Prosecutors also dropped armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm counts, court records show.
Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court accepted the plea and handed down the sentence Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Stewart had been set for a jury trial the next day.