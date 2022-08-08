A man whose 2-year-old son died over the weekend at a budget motel plagued by a drumbeat of crime and safety incidents is accused of letting the child tumble down a flight of stairs, beating him with a belt and leaving the toddler alone in a hotel room after he'd become unresponsive, police documents say.
Anderson King, 25, was arrested on a count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after his son, Kyland King, suffered fatal injuries at the OYO Hotel at 9999 Gwenadele Ave. on Saturday, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola. Coppola said police responded to a local hospital on Sunday night, where the boy had died of his injuries.
An autopsy performed Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark found that Kyland died from "multiple blunt force injuries," Clark said in a news release. The police investigation is ongoing, Coppola said.
An affidavit for King's arrest says the father brought the unresponsive child to a hospital Sunday evening, where staff were unable to revive Kyland. In a later interview with police, Anderson King admitted to beating his son with a belt 10 to 15 times, the affidavit says. He also said the child had fallen down a flight of stairs two-to-three days previously, and admitted that he had not sought medical care despite Kyland "has not acted the same since the injury," arrest documents say.
The little boy's death was the third high-profile case of child neglect reported in East Baton Rouge city-parish in the past week. On Tuesday, a mother was arrested on negligent homicide after her 2-year-old son perished from a fentanyl overdose — the third time the child had overdosed on the potent opioid while in his mother's care, according to investigators' records. A few days later, deputies booked a Zachary man for rape and sexual abuse he allegedly inflicted on several foster and adoptive children.
The little boy's death at the OYO hotel also marks the latest in a series of high-profile crimes at the Gwenadele property. Drug overdoses, shootings and at least one killing have recently beset the motel — along with as slew of other low-cost motels in East Baton Rouge that in recent years became hotbeds of crime.
Documents obtained through public records requests show hundreds of calls-for-service to police and Emergency Medical Services personnel from at least 10 motels in the city-parish in the past several years.
The records suggest that crime, and in some cases unsafe conditions, proliferated at those properties, despite an ordinance passed by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in 2018 aimed at making it easier to penalize and shut down perennial offender motels. The ordinance has gone almost entirely unenforced since it was passed, officials have said.
Raj Patel, the owner of the OYO on Gwenadele Ave., did not immediately return a message Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.