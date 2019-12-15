East Baton Rouge Parish's Department of Development is slated to expand the role an outside, private contractor plays in permitting and inspections following repeated complaints by developers that the current process is too slow.

South Central Planning and Development Commission Inc. — a Houma-based vendor currently offering an expedited plan-review process for local builders — is expected to take over the duties of four city-parish employees, including the role of Building Official, by late January.

A contract with the regional commission has not yet been signed, though the Metro Council gave the Mayor's Office the go-ahead in negotiating an agreement when it approved on Tuesday the city-parish's $1 billion spending plan, which includes a brief description of the proposed contract.

The contract, which could cost up to $700,000, will be cost neutral, said Kelvin Hill, an assistant chief administrative officer in the Mayor's Office. That cost will be offset by the elimination of seven positions in the Department of Development — in addition to the four being replaced, three are already vacant.

The move has drawn some criticism from Councilman Matt Watson, who acknowledged that the department needs to be reformed but said he would have preferred to see the contract go through a request-for-proposal process, especially given the results of a recent diversity study that found local firms owned by women and minorities were being underutilized by the city-parish.

Study: Baton Rouge underutilizing minority, women-owned firms for local government contracts Firms owned by women and minorities are being underutilized for the city-parish’s purchases and contracts even though 40% of local businesses …

Darryl Gissel, the city-parish's chief administrative officer, said moving forward with a request-for-proposal process would have slowed down the hand-over by about six months. He said this will only be a one-year contract and the city-parish can enter into a bid process next year.

“We have developers and community members screaming at us to expedite it,” Gissel said. “We feel comfortable with the vendor. It’s a consistency thing.”

The city-parish currently pays South Central an annual retainer of $100,000 to manage an expedited plan review service. That gives contractors the option to pay extra to have their permit applications reviewed by South Central, which typically takes less time than the traditional route.

The city-parish has struggled in recent years to retain workers for a number of the positions up for elimination, which includes an assistant building official, plans analyst, engineering aide, and landscape manager. That's because the salaries are relatively meager compared to private industry. At least three of the positions have been vacant since 2014.

The Mayor's Office said it's been satisfied with South Central's performance thus far, noting that the firm already does this expanded work for several other parishes and municipalities.

“The market for this type of work in the state of Louisiana is shrinking," Hill said. “I am not aware of any small business or minority-owned business that operates in this space. If there’s nobody out there, who are you going to offer it to?"

Larry Bankston, executive director of the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition, a group of developers that meets monthly with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, said he supports the move and hopes it leads to a faster turnaround in the services provided by the Department of Development.

"Every day of delay in plan review is a cost to a home builder or a developer," Bankston said. "As they say, time is money."