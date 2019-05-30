Four students from Belaire High's Creative Sciences and Arts Magnet Program are offering an ambitious proposal to redesign a park within East Baton Rouge's parks and recreation system, giving the park a renewable energy focus and other features.
Three of the four students behind the proposal on Thursday challenged BREC's Board of Commissioners to also let them redesign at least four more parks in some of Baton Rouge's under-served communities.
"Why don't y'all partner with us to make some more parks better?" Keiron Dennis Jr., a junior at Belaire High, told the board minutes before the trio received a standing ovation for their design proposal for Tams Drive Park. "There are a lot of kids who can't come to our park but they have parks near them that should be better."
The students' proposal for Tams park, which is down the street from their campus, was the culmination of a nine-week project the teens completed for a class grade.
Reed Richard, BREC's assistant superintendent for planning and engineering, said school officials approached the parks system with the pitch to partner with the students on the project.
With BREC's blessing, the four students hosted a community forum to gain input and used ideas generated at the meeting to incorporate with their own for Tams Drive Park.
Those ideas would transform Tams Drive Park into a renewable energy recreational attraction featuring an enhanced playground, new pavilions, larger restrooms, a bike rack, learning trail with renewable energy displays, rock climbing wall, tennis courts, regulation-size basketball court and the relocation of the park's softball field.
The standout feature of the students' design is a wind turbine on display to teach people about alternative energy and to serve as curb appeal to attract visitors to the site.
Other park amenities would include solar panels to energize flood lights and pathway lighting, solar-powered charging posts and an electric car charging station.
The students urged BREC's commission to approve their $200,000 re-design plans and begin construction this year.
"We'd like to see it happen this year so we can see the progress of the work we submitted since two of us are going to be seniors next year," Imani Washington told the board.
The third student, Devante Chews, called the project "a learning experience" that blends their ideas with the wants and needs of the surrounding community.
Commissioner David Tatman remarked on how great it is to see young people getting involved in improving their community.
And Shelton Dixon, the board's vice chairman, said the students' plan would have his vote if the board were voting that night.
Richard said his department would have to take the redesign plans the students submitted and convert them into actual construction drawings to figure out what ideas would work in the existing park before the board could vote.
"The park was not in this year's capital improvement plan but we're going to try and get to it if we can," he said.