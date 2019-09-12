At 88-years-old, Gerard Ruth is still giving.

Since the 1950s, the furniture salesman, now retired, has dedicated both his time and money toward enriching the lives of Baton Rouge residents. On Nov. 12, he’ll be honored with the 78th annual Golden Deeds award.

“He is just constantly giving. He’s a selfless individual in the community,” said Laura Gilliland, president of the Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

After serving his country in the Korean War, Ruth returned to Baton Rouge and joined the Jaycees, a young person’s civic organization where he initiated a local campaign to encourage motorists to install seat-belts and organized shopping trips for orphaned and abandoned children.

“They’d go crazy. You could get a lot for $10 back then,” Ruth recalled of the toy shopping trips around Christmas. “We’d buy them anything they wanted, and if they went over a few bucks, we’d take care of it.”

In 1959, Ruth helped found the Red Stick Kiwanis Club. His first project for the group involved organizing ticket sales for an appearance of then-Sen. John F. Kennedy at the Capital House Hotel. Ruth’s been a fixture of the club ever since.

The Golden Deeds award won’t be Ruth’s first recognition for civic engagement. Back in 1960 he won a national “spark plug” award for kick-starting projects across the community.

The sheer breadth of Ruth’s civic engagement over nearly seven decades was surprising to Tommy Darensbourg, a fellow Kiwanis club member who helped spearhead the Golden Deeds nomination application. For one, he learned that Ruth helped grow the Baton Rouge Boating Club.

Under Ruth’s leadership, the club helped develop a sheriff’s flotilla for patrolling parish waterways. He was also a driver for the Tom Cat Baby, a boat with a Corvette engine that won the prestigious and dangerous Pan American race on Lake Pontchartrain in 1958.

“The generosity of character and spirit that Gerard has exhibited throughout his life far surpasses that of anyone I’ve ever known,” Darensbourg said. “I think he’s a model for everyone that wants to give back to the community.”

For many in Baton Rouge, Ruth is best known for his business — Gerard Furniture — which was a mainstay for high-end, American-made furniture until it closed last year. Ruth said relationships made in his civic groups helped him secure financing and retail space when he opened the shop more than 70 years ago.

“A lot of nice people helped me along the way,” Ruth said. “I try to return the favor.”