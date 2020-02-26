The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved two more annexation requests from businesses wanting to be absorbed into Baton Rouge following last year's St. George incorporation election, despite objections from organizers of the proposed new city in the southeast corner of the parish.

Much of the discussion Wednesday night about the requests centered on the pending lawsuit St. George organizers filed earlier this month seeking to block the city-parish from pulling in any more properties within the proposed boundaries for the controversial new city.

Officials with the Parish Attorney's Office and lawyers for groups opposed to the incorporation again argued the council was well within its right to annex properties in the wake of the incorporation election, as long as it meets state and local rules.

After some brief discussion, both requests were approved by the Metro Council, with only one objection coming from Councilman Dwight Hudson, whose district primarily falls within the boundaries of the proposed city.

Councilmen Chauna Banks, Trae Welch and Chandler Loupe did not attend Wednesday's meeting.

The requests approved Wednesday include a combined request from the Teachers Retirement System of Louisiana and the Louisiana State Employees Retirement System and a request from Two Sisters of Baton Rouge, off Reiger Road.

The latter request was filed by prominent businessman Richard Lipsey, who opposes the St. George incorporation. Lipsey's request also pulls in an unpaved portion of an Interstate 10 right of way along Reiger, creating the connection the city-parish needs to expand its boundaries.

"We have no idea what city of St. George will look like, or the services we’ll be able to get," Lipsey told the council during the public hearing for his request. "I want our company to be a part of the city I grew up in and love."

The latest annexations follow those of several other businesses located within the United Plaza office complex off Essen Lane that asked to be pulled into the city limits. Metro Council approved those requests Jan. 8.

The St. George organizers in a lawsuit have asked a state district court judge to overturn the first batch of annexations the council approved Jan. 8, arguing the city-parish failed to follow proper notification procedures involving annexing a public road: in this case, United Plaza Boulevard. The petitioner used that road to create the contiguous link needed to pull the businesses into Baton Rouge city limits, as Lipsey did with his family's business.

That lawsuit, filed Feb. 7, also asks the court to postpone when those annexations and any future ones become effective — if the judge rules they are valid — until after a ruling is reached in a different lawsuit filed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and others who are trying to block the incorporation from moving forward.

That lawsuit is expected to take years to play out in the court system, and organizers fear the opposition will use that time to gobble up commercial retail properties in St. George, chipping away at their projected sales tax revenues.

No hearing date has been set yet for St. George organizers' lawsuit. However, they and city-parish leaders will appear in court March 2 for a hearing on the mayor's lawsuit.

Chris Rials, one of the St. George organizers named in both lawsuits, made a brief plea Wednesday for the Metro Council to defer the requests, reiterating the arguments made in their annexation appeal to the court.

Despite assurances from attorneys who spoke during the meeting, Hudson echoed statements made by St. George organizers that the city-parish shouldn't act on any annexation requests until after the lawsuit Broome is heading is settled.

"I think it puts us in a dangerous situation of possibly facing litigation," he said. "I don't see it being good policy to start annexing areas that may be subject to being in a different city."

At the same meeting, the Metro Council also set a public hearing for March 11 to possibly amend the guidelines they adopted for approving tax breaks for industrial projects.

Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson wants to revisit the issue less than a week after the state's Board of Commerce and Industry adopted a resolution that allowed companies to appeal their requests for tax exemptions if they are rejected by local governing bodies.

The change was pushed by Gov. John Bel Edwards and opposed by Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that fought hard for more stringent standards to Louisiana's largest incentive program.

"I'm just trying to get our guidelines to mirror the state's," Wilson said during an interview before Wednesday night's meeting. "We can't be more restrictive than the state. Now, whether I'll have seven votes to do that, we'll see."

The new change pretty much tilted the Industrial Tax Exemption Program back toward the state, four years after Edwards overhauled the program to give locals a vote for the first time. The Board of Commerce and Industry, which for decades approved nearly every exemption request it voted on, can override the vote of locals if locals reject an exemption for reasons that "conflict" with the state board's rules.

The Metro Council in Nov. 2018 adopted its own set of guidelines for exemptions, one of which conflicts with the state's more relaxed guidelines. It requires that only new projects and expansions are eligible for tax breaks from the council.

Another local rule is that expansions and new construction projects create at least 15 permanent jobs, or 10% of the business's pre-project employment baseline, to get tax cuts.

After ExxonMobil was rejected for exemption requests by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and Metro Council last year — largely because the work was already complete — the business community cried out for changes in how the program is handled.