The hard morning light glares off the water and algae bloom as a bicyclist enjoys the beautiful weather while negotiating the bike path next to City Park Lake and Dalrymple Drive Thursday May 7, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. According to BREC, to prevent a worsening outbreak of algae blooms at City Park Lake this summer, we will apply a series of herbicide treatments to the lake between May and July 1. The mild winter and warm spring resulted in minimal dieback and warm water temperatures will lead to increased blooms. The herbicides being used are designed for aquatic treatments and are labeled as safe for humans and wildlife. As a safety precaution, the public will need to remain 100Õ away from the area being treated.