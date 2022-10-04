When Johanna Landreneau started attending community-organized litter pickups two years ago, she quickly became frustrated that trash was showing up in places that had already been cleaned in Baton Rouge.
"We felt that picking up litter every day was just going to be that: picking up litter every day," Landreneau said.
That's why Landreneau and a group of fellow citizens made public education and outreach a centerpiece when founding Clean Pelican, a nonprofit that works with churches, businesses and community groups to organize litter pickups and educate them on ways to combat litter in the community.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is following that same model with the Brighten Up Baton Rouge litter initiative unveiled during a news conference Tuesday morning.
The city-parish will work with volunteer groups, schools, neighborhoods and businesses to provide resources for planning litter pickups as well as public education in the hopes of showing residents the harm that litter can cause in the parish, Broome said.
"Government cannot do this work alone," Broome said. "These challenges require the commitment, collaboration, and coordinated effort of residents and leaders from every facet of the community."
The initiative will begin with a public outreach campaign and the launch of BrightenUpBatonRouge.com, a website where volunteers can register cleanup events and borrow tools for the pickup, Broome said.
Broome announced Brighten Up Baton Rouge while flanked by more than a dozen representatives from businesses, community groups and government officials that make up the Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force.
"We are able to broaden our community impact by asking groups to come in and educating," said Landreneau, who is a member of the task force.
Judi Terzotis, publisher of The Advocate and chair of the task force, pointed to the many groups across the city focused on beautifying the community and said the task force will make it easier for them all to coordinate their efforts and reach more people.
"It will certainly take a village for us to do that, so we need all of our citizens to get involved," Terzotis said.
