When Layton Ricks first moved to Denham Springs in the late 1970s, he was attracted to its small town feel. It reminded him of his hometown in Kentwood.
Now president of Livingston Parish, Ricks says he often hears those same sentiments from locals, many of whom have lived their entire lives in what has historically been a rural area. Now, these residents are witnessing a burst of development that threatens to destroy what they love about their homes.
Ricks sympathizes, but he said he also has to consider the future. He wants his five children, and their children, to reside and to stay in a parish that is economically thriving.
"Watching the growth of the parish and understanding how it works financially and the services you have to provide for people, it’s just common sense," Ricks said. "You’ve got to run it like a business, so you’ve got to continue to grow."
That growth, however, has come to an abrupt halt.
On May 12, the Livingston Parish Council members approved a 60-day moratorium intended to halt almost all development — excluding land divided among family members.
The goal is to stem the deluge of subdivision projects that have overwhelmed the council in recent months and led to tense, inconclusive public meetings. Without bi-weekly battles where council members face off against scores of residents furious about proposed neighborhoods, the moratorium will, theoretically, give them a little time to craft a new, less divisive development framework.
In the interim, the council is workshopping various ordinances intended to force "responsible development," including placing checks on drainage and traffic. The goal, they have repeatedly said, is to support those who already live in the parish.
While Ricks is "not for moratoriums at all," he said he ultimately supports the council's decision, saying he's glad it won't last for too long.
"In my opinion, it’s never a good idea to stop development," he said. "It is a good idea to be smarter about it. If you don’t grow, you stagnate and die."
The moratorium arose from months of residents crowding meetings and urging elected officials to slow or stop the rush of recent development. Ricks says there is a good reason those projects have dominated discussion.
Last summer when Ascension Parish imposed a nine-month building moratorium — and other parishes discussed similar moves — developers turned their attention to Livingston. At the time, council members were also in the midst of creating the parish's first zoning categories for unincorporated areas, a move that will eventually tighten restrictions for who can build what and where.
Developers, Ricks explained, were eager to "get on the books" before any new zoning laws or ordinances passed that would make their lives more difficult: "They wanted to rush out here and get ahead of the game."
The parish has already charted unprecedented growth over the last decade, according to the most recent census data. Transplants arrived after Hurricane Katrina, Ricks said, and even the catastrophic 2016 flood that devastated much of the parish didn't diminish the parish's population gains.
While Ricks welcomes the growth, local residents have been less than ecstatic.
As proposals for large subdivisions ranging from 400 to 2,000 lots have advanced through the process all the way to the council, their prospective neighbors have loudly and vehemently opposed them.
They fear further damages from flooding, a known and persistent problem in the parish; they worry traffic will worsen as more cars crowd their roads; and they do not want schools only recently rebuilt or repaired after the 2016 flood to become overwhelmed with too many students.
"We’re not against development," said Melanie Stuart, a resident who told the council recently she'll be impacted by a proposed subdivision. "We’re against this huge monstrous development that’s going to tear up our parish and change how we live."
Although previously reticent about alienating developers, council members have lately sped up efforts to create laws that will keep them at bay. The moratorium is only the latest step in trying to get a handle on this rush of development.
Organizations sympathetic to developers have come out in opposition.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Friday that it opposes the inclusion of commercial property in the moratorium. It urged a "quick resolution" that lifts the ban well before the 60-day timeline and says that failing to lift it will come at a cost.
"Commercial development provides revenue streams to the very public services and infrastructure concerns noted," the statement said.
The chamber added it "has concerns for the economic impact of this action and the potential disruption in the pipeline of projects in the parish."
Karen Zito, president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, also released a statement, saying that "overall, moratorium policy worsens the housing shortage and increases housing costs." The association does not want the moratorium extended and is ready to work with the council, Zito added.
"The ability for Livingston Parish to provide safe, affordable, and quality housing options for its current and future residents is key to responsible growth and building a sustainable community," she said.
Ricks said he has faith the council will work in the best interests of all parties.
"The parish is poised to continue to grow whether we like it or not," Ricks said. "So we might as well do it right."