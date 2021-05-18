Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has called for a 12-month moratorium on all new residential and commercial construction in the unincorporated parts of the parish and will ask the Parish Council to take the first step at adopting it on Thursday.
The announcement came as his parish and others in the region were still responding to a severe rainstorm overnight Tuesday.
In statement, Cointment said that the halt in new development was necessary so his administration could weigh "all the aspects of the combined impact of additional development and increased frequency of severe weather events currently being experienced in Ascension Parish."
Cointment, a Republican who, for years, was a frequent critic of the way the parish grew while running a land surveying business, was elected in the fall of 2019 with promises to better control growth and to improve the way the parish drains.
He took office in 2020 amid several years of political conflict over growth after the August 2016 flood that inundated nearly 7,000 homes and other structures.
At issue was the continued development in the parish's lowest lying areas and the frequent use of earthen fill and ponds engineered to hold rainfall runoff as a way to mitigate against the risks in those flood prone areas.
Critics argued those measures, however they worked for new homes, were worsening flooding for older, lower areas or didn't really even work, despite the engineering behind them.
Parish officials had tried to strike a compromise on limits on the use of fill and encouragement of pier-and-beam construction as new housing projects faced increasingly stiff public opposition.
Since taking office, Cointment has also presided over a string of tropical storms, threatening hurricanes and other events that have prompted use of the parish's pumping stations on a more frequent basis than in recent memory.
In the statement Tuesday, Cointment said his administration would consider several concepts, including a new drainage impact fee, reducing housing density, new rules for neighborhood construction and storm-water detention, new rules on the use of fill dirt, and the exploration of regional storm-water detention areas.
The push comes as the parish has hired engineering firm HNTB to develop a watershed model for the parish that could be used to aid in future development decisions and better assess the impact of a new neighborhood and commercial project.
Since Cointment took office, parish officials also have paid visits to Jefferson Parish and Houston, Texas, to see how they run their drainage systems. Parish officials came back from Houston interested in the idea of regional detention.
Like a development moratorium, the idea has been raised before, but cost effectiveness and the availability of land have been major questions, engineers have noted, especially since some of the areas where a detention facility might be located are in the increasingly developed Prairieville area.
But parish officials came back from Houston talking about regional detention facilities that would double as community parks and the concept is expected to be considered in a new recreation master plan, parish officials have said.
In Ascension, the council must take two meetings to adopt an ordinance, so any action Thursday night in Gonzales would not be final, but merely introduction of the proposal.