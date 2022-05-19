Leann Westman wakes up each day worried she won't be able to find her 10-month-old daughter the baby formula she needs to survive.
Westman, 42, struggled to breastfeed her newborn for the first month of her life. But when her daughter was only five weeks old, Hurricane Ida struck the greater Baton Rouge area. The sudden stress of the storm and its aftermath tanked Westman's precarious milk supply. She even lost the 40 or 50 ounces of frozen breast milk she had spent hours pumping when the power died.
Like plenty of other parents, Westman turned to formula to meet her daughter's nutritional needs. Now, amid a national formula shortage, she regularly drives from store to store searching for a particular brand of Enfamil to feed her 10-month-old — often to no avail.
"I’ve lost sleep several nights because I’m scared," Westman said. "I don’t know what I’m going to do. I dream about this. If push comes to shove, what am I going to do?"
Baby formula has been scare across the nation in recent months after Abbott Nutrition, one of the four formula manufacturers in the U.S., issued a massive recall due to a bacterial contamination that shut down a plant in Michigan.
Louisiana has suffered slightly higher shortages than the U.S. average, according to Datasembly, a data firm that tracks retail goods. Baby formula had an out-of-stock rate as high as 48.35% at the end of April, the ninth-highest shortage among all states. It currently stands at 44.72% compared to the U.S. average of 43%.
For months, parents across the greater Baton Rouge area have scrambled to find the right formula for their children. They are posting on special Facebook groups for help from other families, swapping with neighbors or asking relatives in different states to scan grocery shelves for them.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up the supply chain and launched an operation to use commercial Department of Defense aircraft to transport formula from overseas.
Breast milk has often been referred to as "liquid gold" — both for its hue when pumped and exceptional nutritional benefits. Now, Westman said, formula has reached that elevated status as it becomes harder and harder to find. She fears spilling even one drop.
But more acute than her fear, Westman is angry.
"We’re in America," she said. "And we cannot feed our babies."
A critical time
When Abbott announced its recall several months ago, the nonprofit Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge would receive about 30 calls every couple of weeks from families searching for formula, according Dena Christy, the company's CEO and president.
The organization works with several nonprofit networks that have access to generic formula and has always been a resource for pregnant mothers, parents and caregivers.
Now, the office fields roughly 50 calls a day, Christy said.
"We’ve had some sad situations where people are down to their last two or three bottles," she said. "That’s the horrible thing that’s going on — they have to shop around."
Although Abbott reached a deal with the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reopen the Michigan facility in two weeks, it will be more than a month after that before formula will begin showing up on shelves, the company said in a statement on Monday.
What can parents do?
In the meantime, medical professionals are imploring families to listen to experts and avoid watering down formula or creating their own using outdated recipes that have been widely shared on social media.
"Formula is made to mimic breast milk, so there’s a very specific ratio of nutrients there," said Dr. Stephanie Coleman-Lawrence, a doctor of family medicine at Baton Rouge General. "Whenever you try to make formula at home you are getting nowhere near the same nutrients. Those products are not as regulated by the FDA as formula is and it can cause electrolyte abnormalities in the babies and make them very sick."
As a last resort, cow's milk should only be used for a brief time for babies older than six months, according to recently updated guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
While officials have encouraged families to seek out the counsel of their child's pediatrician if all else fails, many parents are doing their best to avoid a worst-case-scenario.
Some anxious parents are turning to Facebook groups like Formula Spotted 225, which boasts more than 1,000 members and over 300 posts after it launched in late April.
Users post photos when they find formula in stock, alerting each other to which stores may have a supply of a specific brand or when a new shipment may arrive. Many babies are not able to tolerate certain formulas, so finding the right one that will not cause excessive spit-up, gastrointestinal distress or rashes is crucial.
There is an extra hurdle for babies with particular allergies who need specialized formula that can be even more difficult to locate.
Victoria Greer, who started the group, said she hopes each post makes the process easier for families struggling to feed their babies, reducing the panicked hours spent canvassing near-empty shelves across multiple parishes. She has witnessed parents crying at a loss for what to do.
"I will continue to use my platform to make sure that there isn’t a baby going hungry as long as I can help it," Greer said.
Just this Wednesday evening, Greer was alerted to a woman whose 8-month-old baby was completely out of formula.
After quickly writing an emergency post to the group, Greer worked with three other women between Baton Rouge, Watson and Zachary to find the right brand of formula for the baby. After a quick meet-up between two of the group's administrators at a Sonic parking lot to pool together the collected formula, the desperate family received the shipment around 10 p.m.
"A lot of moms don’t have the option to breastfeed and formula is their only option," Greer said. "It’s heartbreaking."
'We’re all doing the best we can'
Breastfeeding may seem like the easy answer to the formula crisis. But many women cannot or choose not to do so for a host of complicated reasons.
Sometimes a newborn will not latch properly, Coleman-Lawrence said. Other times a mother may not produce enough milk to fully support the baby, or the child has a hyper-sensitive system. Some women may have certain medical conditions that prevent them from nursing or take medication unsafe for breastfeeding.
Undergoing a cesarean delivery — which make up about 28% of births in Louisiana — causes extra stress on the body and can create another barrier to nursing. And sometimes premature babies confined to the NICU are born so early the mother isn't physically ready to produce milk.
"There are a lot of obstacles," Coleman-Lawrence said. "I think a lot of people using formula now are getting a hard time because people are saying, 'Why do you not breastfeed?' Because it’s not always as easy as it sounds."
Women who need to return to the workforce early face additional challenges.
Sometimes their milk is just coming in, or they may have normal nursing struggles that take time and money to address — all of which may not be available as they try to make ends meet. To maintain adequate supply for their infants, mothers must pump multiple times a day while at work.
With insufficient rest, such circumstances can be a serious stressor on a healing body and mind after labor and delivery.
And not all women have the chance to pump at work, according to Frankie Robertson, who represents various infant and maternal health organizations, like March of Dimes.
"Our society almost treats women who are pregnant as a drive through experience," she said. "You have a baby and you get right back to work. Even in a perfect scenario that isn’t really a healthy outlook to embrace."
Many companies do not have paid maternity leave, and some mothers without benefits must return to work within a week of giving birth, she said. Especially in minority communities, where many Black and Brown women are disproportionately affected by lack of access to paid leave while working low-income jobs, formula can be life-saving, according to Robertson.
"Oftentimes because those supports are not there, formula is a way to provide proper nutrition so they can make a living," she said. "Even for moms who desire to breastfeed but cannot."
Yet as the formula shortage drags on, expectant and new mothers are feeling more pressure to make breastfeeding work at all costs, according to Cynthia Evans, a registered nurse and international board certified lactation consultant at Woman's Hospital.
"I have at least three in the past week — it might be their third baby, and they weren’t planning on breastfeeding, but they are now," Evans said. "They’re definitely afraid and of course want it to work so bad."
Evans' job is to offer critical support to mothers trying to breastfeed, which she said is a process that must be taken day-by-day. Woman's offers a free "warm line" for mothers to call for breastfeeding guidance, as well as a support group.
However, the ultimate goal is to "go the safest route" to get babies the nutrients they need, she said.
"At the end of the day, whether you are breastfeeding or formula feeding, the most important thing is to have a healthy, fed baby," Coleman-Lawrence said. "This is a very challenging time, one we didn’t expect we would ever see. We’re all doing the best we can to take care of our children."
Staff writer Emily Woodruff contributed to this report.