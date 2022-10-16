A team made up of members of the state Fire Marshal's Office and local firefighters are back in Baton Rouge after serving for two weeks in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 28. Members from the Fire Marshal's Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department were there the next day.
The group, called an All-Hazards Incident Management Team, managed the operations of the Fort Myers Beach Fire District for the firefighters there, as they provided assistance and rescues for those who had been in the path of the hurricane.
As part of their work, the Louisiana team managed operations for 100 firefighters onboard 29 firetrucks and maintained a steady flow of communication with the public on safety issues.
The Louisiana team also set up and managed a base in the town of Lake Park, in Palm Beach County, that provided lodging and other services for first responders serving the hardest hit areas of Florida, the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office said.
"We now turn the reins over to New York City Fire Department," the Fire Marshal's Office said.
The Louisiana Incident Management Team returned to Baton Rouge on Saturday.
"We are so grateful for this opportunity to help those who helped us over the past two years of disasters, but happy to head home," the Fire Marshal's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday.
Louisiana suffered the catastrophic hurricanes Laura and Ida, in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
"We wish our friends in Florida much luck in their efforts," the Fire Marshal's Office said.
Meg Kling, spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department, said the team from Louisiana "provided enough coverage for operations so that Florida firefighters, working nonstop for days, could have a couple of days to go home."
The state of Louisiana also sent National Guard aircraft, trucks and more than 200 guardsmen to Florida after Hurricane Ian.