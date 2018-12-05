Two men were cited for hunting violations Sunday after state Wildlife and Fisheries agents found them hunting using a light at 2 a.m. in a field near Labadieville in Assumption Parish.
Talbot Daniels, 18, of Baton Rouge, and Alex Mabile, 27, of Albany, were cited for hunting during illegal hours on Dec. 2, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release.
Daniels was also cited for several other violations: hunting without a resident and big game licenses, failing to comply with deer tagging requirements, possession of an illegally taken deer, failing to comply with hunter education requirements, and possession of an untagged deer.
Agents on patrol came across the two men, who had two rifles, a six-point deer and a rabbit.
In addition to fines related to the violations, Daniels may also face restitution of up to $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer, the department said.