It's not just books that are overdue at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
Construction on downtown’s River Center Branch Library is expected to finish by the end of November, about a month later than the original Oct. 30 estimate due to delays in the arrival of certain building materials.
"It'll be a couple more weeks before we can pronounce the building substantially complete," said Mary Stein, an assistant library director.
Once the building is complete, it will still have to undergo a punch-list walk-through, get inspected by the city-parish and loaded up with furniture and books. Those tasks will each take a few weeks.
That means the library will likely open to the public in the spring, Stein said.