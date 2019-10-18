A man arrested Thursday is accused of choking a woman and killing her dog.
Police say the woman contacted authorities on Oct. 17, claiming 27-year-old Timothy Leow killed her dog. The incident was recorded on a camera set up in her apartment on Jefferson Highway, according the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The officer reportedly watched the video and observed Leow alone with the dog. Arrest records say the officer "observed coughing sounds from the dog" and "the dog's nails scratching." Police found blood smeared on the bathroom floor and bathtub. Leow's pants were also at the scene with the dog's blood on them.
He was booked into the parish prison on Thursday for animal cruelty.
Leow was also arrested on Sept. 17 for a separate incident that occurred at the same address.
The woman told police Leow had covered her mouth and nose with his hands, wrapped himself around her, and squeezed her to stop her breathing. The victim says she bit him to break free. Her child was reportedly in the room at the time.
Leow was arrested for domestic abuse, child endangerment, and strangulation.