Two people were killed when a westbound sedan crossed the median on Interstate 10 and struck an eastbound 18-wheeler just east of the I-10/Airline Highway interchange between Sorrento and Gramercy, Louisiana State Police said.
The Wednesday evening crash in St. James Parish killed David Curtis, 45, of New Orleans and Herbert Fernandez, 55, of Springfield, troopers said.
State Police said Curtis was driving a Nissan westbound when he crossed the median and struck Fernandez' truck.
Curtis wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fernandez was properly restrained, but also sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
More than a decade ago, the state Department of Transportation and Development began installing protective cable barriers in the medians of I-10 and Interstate 12 in an attempt to avoid head-on crashes from oncoming traffic that crosses through the median.
Troopers didn't say exactly where the Nissan crossed the I-10 median east of its intersection with Airline, but that stretch of I-10 has generally had the barriers in place for years.
Rodney Mallett, DOTD spokesman, said Thursday the crash remains under investigation and said he didn't yet know what happened.
The state highway department's Twitter account showed that the eastbound lanes of I-10 were blocked more than six hours following the crash. A westbound lane was closed about two hours.