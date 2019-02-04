Bobby Phills, chancellor of Southern University’s SU AgCenter and dean of the College of Agriculture, resigned Friday.

On Monday evening, Southern University Director of Communications Janene Tate confirmed Phills’ resignation. James Ammons, the university’s executive vice president and executive vice chancellor, will be stepping in to guide the AgCenter and college in the interim, Tate said.

The reason behind Phills’ sudden departure is unclear; Tate declined to comment on the personnel matter. A search for Phills' replacement has not yet been launched, she said.

Phills joined Southern University in 2016 as the chancellor of the SU AgCenter and dean of the College of Agriculture. He is a graduate of the university’s undergraduate horticultural sciences program and later attended LSU for his master’s and doctorate in horticulture with an emphasis in plant breeding.

Phills’ departure comes just as Southern University and the SU AgCenter are entering into the medical marijuana market. In 2015, Southern University was offered one of two contracts to grow and research medical marijuana in the state, and the university system officially sanctioned the program in 2016.

Southern’s medical marijuana program has struggled with delays and upsets in the last year, including a transition to Illera Holistic Healthcare from original growing partner Advanced Biomedics, which failed to make production progress.

It’s unclear how Phills’ departure will affect the program’s execution moving forward.