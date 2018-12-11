GONZALES — Ascension Parish has been selected for a new $22.4 million manufacturing center making advanced measurement devices commonly used in industrial plants, state and company officials said Tuesday.
Slated for 13.5 acres in a Geismar business park on La. 30, the VEGA Americas Inc. facility will serve as the company's Gulf Coast manufacturing hub for distribution of components to the Western Hemisphere and Asia.
VEGA's investment is projected to bring 120 new, permanent jobs and be more than double what company officials had discussed in May when a $9.3 million facility with 40 jobs was proposed for local tax exemptions in Ascension.
Ron Hegyesi, president of VEGA Americas, explained Tuesday that company officials decided it made sense to invest more immediately and grow into a larger facility rather than try to scale up it and add higher-volume manufacturing equipment three to five years in the future.
"We said, 'You know what? We're that confident, that we're going to just invest big initially and then we'll fill the capacity in the next three to five years,'" Hegyesi said.
He made the comments shortly after an announcement at River Parishes Community College in Gonzales, with Gov. John Bel Edwards, other company officials and other state and parish leaders.
VEGA plans to start building the 100,000-square-foot facility next summer, Hegyesi said. MAPP Construction will be the builder and Remson | Haley | Herpin Architects of Baton Rouge is designing the facility.
Hegyesi said the Geismar site is centrally located to 40 percent of VEGA's customer base, running between Corpus Christi, Texas, and Mobile, Alabama.
VEGA Americas is part of a process instrument manufacturer of the same name based in the Black Forest region of Germany. The U.S. unit has its headquarters in Cincinnati.
The company makes instruments that use radar, sound waves, gamma rays and other advanced technology to measure the pressure, level and density of products inside industrial pipes and vessels.
VEGA recently bought its site inside the Ascension Commerce Center for $1.76 million. The 300-acre business and industry park sits across La. 30 from German chemical manufacturer BASF.
Hegyesi said Vega has relationships with BASF and other major chemical manufacturers and refiners in the region, including Formosa Chemical, Dow Chemical, Shintech, Shell and ExxonMobil.
During the announcement ceremony, Don Sanders, president of VEGA Americas' Engineered Solutions Division, noted that many of the Louisiana chemical corridor's companies buy instruments like those that VEGA makes but they were being built elsewhere.
"It's time they came right here," Sanders said.
In May, company officials had said they were considering sites in one of three parishes in the Baton Rouge area for their new home.
Edwards touted not only the combined local and state efforts to woo VEGA but also the improving economic conditions under his administration that has seen more than 110 major expansion or new business announcements. Combined, he said, those announcements represent a total capital investment of nearly $31 billion and 46,500 jobs retained or added.
"There has never been a better time to invest in Louisiana, and there has never been a better time to find a job and, more importantly, to find a rewarding career in Louisiana," Edwards said. "This is what opportunity looks like."