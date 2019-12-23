cant guard mike
@CreoleCockpit_9 via Twitter

With his 11th catch of the game against the Titans, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke the NFL's single-season receptions record at 144 Sunday afternoon.

One tiny Saints fan was captured on video cheering on No. 13 with that famous catchphrase "Can't guard Mike!"

The record-breaking catch came in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans, when quarterback Drew Brees found Thomas for what was originally ruled a 14-yard touchdown.

But after review, Thomas was ruled down, so the record-breaking catch turned into a 13-yard reception.

New Orleans Saints retweeted the adorable video of the chant.

"Gotta start 'em early!" the post said. 

