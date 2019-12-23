With his 11th catch of the game against the Titans, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke the NFL's single-season receptions record at 144 Sunday afternoon.
One tiny Saints fan was captured on video cheering on No. 13 with that famous catchphrase "Can't guard Mike!"
Baby girl chanting “Can’t Guard Mike” gotta start em early 🤣🤣🤣 @Saints @Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/REx67n1jEE— .... (@CreoleCockpit_9) December 23, 2019
The record-breaking catch came in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans, when quarterback Drew Brees found Thomas for what was originally ruled a 14-yard touchdown.
But after review, Thomas was ruled down, so the record-breaking catch turned into a 13-yard reception.
New Orleans Saints retweeted the adorable video of the chant.
"Gotta start 'em early!" the post said.