FILE - In this April 6, 2018, file photo, containers are loaded onto a cargo ship at the port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province.

The U.S. has said it plans to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods in two steps, on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. China responded Friday with new tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation, deepening a conflict over trade and technology that threatens to tip a weakening global economy into recession.

(Chinatopix via AP, File) ORG XMIT: XKC801