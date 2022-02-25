An Ascension school system employee has been arrested on allegations she failed to report a crime and was an accessory after the fact to a rape, Gonzales police officers said Friday.
The arrest of Heather Norwood French, a Galvez Middle School paraprofessional, arose out an ongoing investigation into a Prairieville man, Douglas Decuir, who has been accused of child rape, police also confirmed.
The man, Douglas Decuir, 40, faces criminal charges of raping two children 13 and younger and engaging in indecent behavior with them, according to his grand jury indictment.
Decuir, also of Prairieiville, also faces child pornography charges and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charges. Gonzales police arrested him in September.
School officials provided on Friday a written statement that Principal Tachelle White had sent to the parents of Galvez Middle.
The statement says that a school officials were informed that a school paraprofessional had been arrested Thursday night but that the arrest was part of an investigation that did not originate on the school campus.
"The employee is not on campus today, and we will take appropriate action in working with law enforcement on their investigation," the statement says. "We understand this causes concerns from our parents and community, and we want you to know that the safety and security of our students are of the utmost importance."
In the statement, school officials did not identify the employee but confirmed later it referred to French.
The school system's website lists French as the support person of the year for 2020-2021.
French, 34, was arrested Thursday without incident by officers and Ascension sheriff's deputies at her home in Prairieville, officers said in a statement.
Ami Clouatre Johnson, spokeswoman for the Police Department, would not provide more details about the facts behind the counts brought against French beyond their connection into the Decuir investigation.
French was booked Thursday into Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on counts of being an accessory after the fact to first-degree rape and on failing to report the commission of a crime.
She remained in parish jail early Friday, awaiting the setting of bail.
Judge Steven Tureau of the 23rd Judicial District Court has ordered that a sanity commission, a panel of mental health experts, be established to evaluate Decuir's competency to stand trial.
Last month Tureau denied Decuir's bid to reduce his bail.